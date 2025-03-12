The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board ( SLPRB ) has released the results for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website slprbassam.in.

Here’s the official notification.

Vacancy Details

Constable (UB) and Constable (AB) in Assam Police

1,645 posts of Constable (UB)

2,300 posts of Constable (AB)

1 post of Constable (UB) in APRO

Backlog Posts for Hills Tribe Category

114 posts of Constable (UB)

1 post of Constable (AB)

Boatman in Assam Police

58 posts

Constable of Police (Communication) and Constable (Carpenter) in APRO

204 posts of Constable (Communication)

2 posts of Constable (Carpenter)

Additional Posts in APRO and Fire & Emergency Services

262 posts of Constable (Communication)

3 posts of Constable (Carpenter)

1 post of Sub-Officer

39 posts of Emergency Rescuer

Constable (Grade-III) under DGCD & CGHG, Assam

269 posts

Havildar under DGCD & CGHG, Assam

5 posts

How to check the Assam Police Constable PET result

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on the Assam Police Constable PET result Key in your login details and submit Download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the Assam Police Constable PET result .