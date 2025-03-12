NCL recruitment 2025: Application for 1765 apprentice posts begins at nclcil.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website nclcil.in till March 18, 2025.
The Northern Coalfields Limited, NCL has started the online application form for the apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website nclcil.in till March 18, 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 1765 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
How to apply for NCL apprentice posts
- Visit the official website nclcil.in
- On the homepage, go to the careers tab, click on the apprentice tab
- Key in the required details
- Fill out the application form and save it
- Download the application form
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to fill out the apprentice application form.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website nclcil.in.