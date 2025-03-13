Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will soon conclude the registrations for the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) for Assistant Professor 2025. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website setexam.unipune.ac.in up to 6.00 pm today, March 13. The last date to submit the form with late fee of Rs 500 is March 21, 2025.

The correction window will open from March 22 (11.00 am) to 24 (6.00 pm), 2025. MH SET 2025 will be conducted on June 15, 2025. The admit card will be released on June 5 from 10.00 am. Candidates can check the eligibility, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to MH SET 2025 Information Bulletin.

The examination is conducted for determining the eligibility of the candidates for the job of Assistant Professor in the Universities and Colleges in the states of Maharashtra and Goa.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 800, whereas Rs 650 is applicable to OBC/ DT(A)(VJ)/ NT(B)/ NT(C)/ NT(D)/ SEBC/ (for Non Creamy Layer)*/ Open (EWS)/ PwD/ SC/ ST/ Trans-gender/ Orphan candidates.

Steps to register for MH SET 2025

Visit the official website setexam.unipune.ac.in On the homepage, click on “ Apply for M-SET held on 15th June 2025 ” Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MH SET 2025.