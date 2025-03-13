The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier II) 2024 results. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.gov.in.

“Post declaration of the final result of the Examination, further process of Document Verification and appointment formalities will be undertaken by the Allocated Department to the shortlisted candidates. If a candidate does not receive any correspondence from the concerned allocated User Department within a period of six months from declaration of the final result, he/she must communicate immediately thereafter with the concerned User Department,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The computer-based test was conducted on January 18, 19, 20 and 31, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17727 vacancies.

Steps to download CGL final result 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Result tab Click on the CGL result 2024 link The results will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CGL List 1 final result 2024.

Direct link to CGL List 2 final result 2024.