SSC MTS result 2025: MTS, Havaldar results declared, direct link here
Candidates can download their result from the official website ssc.gov.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website ssc.gov.in.
The computer-based test (CBT) was conducted from September 30 to November 14, 2024, and the results were announced on January 21, 2025. The Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/ PST) was conducted for 21,746 candidates (for the posts of Havaldar), of which 20,959 candidates have qualified the PET/PST.
The Commission aims to fill 11,518 vacancies.
Steps to download MTS, Havaldar result 2024
Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Result tab
Click on the MTS, Havaldar result 2024 link
The results will appear on the screen
Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to SSC MTS result 2024.
Direct link to SSC Havaldar result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.