IAF Agniveervayu Intake 01/2026 exam city slip out; admit cards likely soon
Candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the Agniveervayu Intake 01/2026 exam city intimation slip. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
The online exam will be conducted from March 22 onwards. The admit card will be released 24 to 48 hours prior to the date of the examination.
Steps to download Agniveervayu 01/2026 exam city slip
Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in
On the homepage, go to the Announcement tab
Click on the Agniveervayu Intake 01/2026 exam city slip link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the exam city slip
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Agniveervayu 01/2026 exam city slip.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.