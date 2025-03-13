Indian Air Force ( IAF ) has released the Agniveervayu Intake 01/2026 exam city intimation slip. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in .

The online exam will be conducted from March 22 onwards. The admit card will be released 24 to 48 hours prior to the date of the examination.

Steps to download Agniveervayu 01/2026 exam city slip

Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in On the homepage, go to the Announcement tab Click on the Agniveervayu Intake 01/2026 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Agniveervayu 01/2026 exam city slip.