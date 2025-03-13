Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has announced the final results of the MP Police Constable recruitment test 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) was conducted from September 23 to November 9, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 7000+ vacancies.

Steps to download MP Police Constable result 2023

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the MP Police Constable result 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MP Police Constable final result 2023.

Meanwhile, the board has reopened the application window for the Secondary Teacher and other posts. Eligible candidates fill out their forms on the official website esb.mp.gov.in till March 17, 2025.

The examination will be held from March 20, 2024, in two phases. The recruitment drive aims to fill 10,758 posts.

Direct link to fill out the online application form.