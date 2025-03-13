Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) will soon release the written exam admit cards for the posts of Lecturer, Mining Engineering in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science, Technology and Technical Education Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 57/2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The written exam will be conducted on March 20, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6 Lecturer posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download admit card 2025

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab Go to the Candidate Login tab Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Lecturer admit card 2025.