UP Police Constable final result declared at uppbpb.gov.in; here’s direct link to check
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the final result for the Direct Recruitment-2023 for the posts of Constable Civil Police by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website uppbpb.gov.in.
This recruitment drive aims to hire 60,244 posts.
How to check the UP Police Constable final result
Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the notice tab
Click on the final result link
Key in the required details
Download the final result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to check the UP Police final result.
Direct link to check the category-wise selection list.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.