The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Examination March 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nittt.nta.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted on March 22, 23, 29, and 30, 2025 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NITTT March 2025 admit card

Visit the official website nittt.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NITTT March 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link NITTT March 2025 admit card.

NITTT is a scheme initiated by AICTE and MoE to provide training for teachers working in AICTE approved Technical Institutions. An Inductee Teacher has to undergo online training of eight modules in the first phase of training.