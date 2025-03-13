The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has released the results for the f Lecturer (School-New) History, Class-III (on a contract basis) in the Department of Higher Education, H.P. Eligible candidates can check the results through the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 115 posts. As per the official notification, the final appointment of candidates being recommended is subject to verification of their documents /certificates by the Govt. of Himachal Pradesh.

Steps to check the HPPSC Lecturer final result

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the What’s New tab Click on the result tab Check the result Download it and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check the HPPSC Lecturer final result .