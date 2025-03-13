The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the Mains admit card for the post of JE/ JE (Civil)/ JE (Mechanical) under Advt No.-4812/OSSC dated 08.12.2023. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website ossc.gov.in. The examination will be conducted on March 16, 2025.

A total of 4717 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The Preliminary exam was conducted on January 19, 2025. The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certificate Verification.

Steps to download the OSSC CTSRE admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the What’s new section Click on the admit card link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the OSSC CTSRE admit card .