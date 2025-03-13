The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the notification for the Agricultural Development Officer position in the Agriculture Department. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website apsc.nic.in from March 18, 2025, to April 17, 2025. The application fee can be paid until March 19, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 195 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Application fee (Rs) Processing Fee (Rs) Taxable amount on processing fee (@18%) Total Amount (Rs.) General Rs 250 Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 297.20 OBC/MOBC Rs 150 Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 197.20 SC/ST/BPL/PWBD Nil Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 47.20

Steps to fill out the application form

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates Click on the APSC ADO application form link Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference