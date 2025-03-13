APSC ADO notification released at apsc.nic.in; apply from March 18
Candidates can fill out the application form through the official website apsc.nic.in from March 18, 2025, to April 17, 2025.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the notification for the Agricultural Development Officer position in the Agriculture Department. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website apsc.nic.in from March 18, 2025, to April 17, 2025. The application fee can be paid until March 19, 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 195 posts.
Application Fee
|Category
|Application fee (Rs)
|Processing Fee (Rs)
|Taxable amount on processing fee (@18%)
|Total Amount (Rs.)
|General
|Rs 250
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 297.20
|OBC/MOBC
|Rs 150
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 197.20
|SC/ST/BPL/PWBD
|Nil
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 47.20
Steps to fill out the application form
Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the latest updates
Click on the APSC ADO application form link
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.