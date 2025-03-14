The State Bank of India ( SBI ) will soon close the online registrations for the engagement of retired officers as Concurrent Auditor under Advt. No: CRPD/RS/2024-25/33. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sbi.co.in till March 15, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1194 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Concurrent Auditor posts 2025

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on the Concurrent Auditor registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Concurrent Auditor posts 2025.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on the shortlisting and interview round.