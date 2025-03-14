JKSBB Lab Assistant provisional answer key released; here’s direct link to check
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Lab Assistant, Culture Department advertised vide Advertisement Notification No. 04 of 2020. Eligible candidates can check the provisional answer key through the official website jkssb.nic.in.
As per the official notification, objections/representations can be submitted in offline mode only, in the office of JKSSB, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from March 17, 2025, during office hours only. Candidates have to pay Rs 200 per objection raised.
Steps to download Lab Assistant answer key
Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Lab Assistant answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download Lab Assistant answer key 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.