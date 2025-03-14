BOI recruitment 2025: Application for apprentice posts closes soon, here’s link
Candidates can fill out the application form through the official website bankofindia.co.in till March 15, 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to hire 400 posts under Project No. 2024-25/04 Notice dated 01.01.2025.
This recruitment drive aims to hire 400 posts.
Application Fee
Schedule Caste / Schedule Tribe / All Women candidates have to pay Rs 600, PwBD candidates have to pay Rs 400 and all the other candidates have to pay Rs 800 as the application fees.
Age Limit
The minimum age for the application is 20 years and 28 years is the maximum age as on January 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of the reserved categories.
Steps to apply for the apprentice posts
Visit the official website bankofindia.co.in
On the homepage, click on the Career tab
Now click on the application link for apprentice posts
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit
Take a printout for future reference
