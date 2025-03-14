The Bank of India will soon close the online application for the recruitment of the engagement of Apprentices under Project No. 2024-25/04 Notice dated 01.01.2025. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website bankofindia.co.in till March 15, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 400 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Schedule Caste / Schedule Tribe / All Women candidates have to pay Rs 600, PwBD candidates have to pay Rs 400 and all the other candidates have to pay Rs 800 as the application fees.

Age Limit

The minimum age for the application is 20 years and 28 years is the maximum age as on January 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of the reserved categories.

Steps to apply for the apprentice posts

Visit the official website bankofindia.co.in On the homepage, click on the Career tab Now click on the application link for apprentice posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference