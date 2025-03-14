The Allahabad High Court will soon begin the application for engagement of Research Associates-2024 under adv. no.- 01/ research associates/2025. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website allahabadhighcourt.in from March 15, 2025, to April 1, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 36 posts. The screening test and interview test are scheduled to be held on the 2nd Saturday or 2nd Sunday of July 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay Rs. 500/- in addition to bank charges, as applicable, shall be payable by each candidate along with online application. Payment shall be made through online mode only.

Steps to apply for Allahabad High Court Research Associate

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AHCRE/ On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab Click on the application link Key in the required details and submit the application form Download it and take a printout for future reference