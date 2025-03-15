COMEDK UGET 2025 application deadline deferred till March 20; apply now at comedk.org
Candidates can apply for the exam at comedk.org till March 20, 2025.
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has postponed the online application deadline for the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2025 (UGET 2025) till March 20. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website comedk.org. The application correction window will open from April 11 to 14, 2025.
The admit card will be released on April 30 from 2.00 pm onwards. The exam will be conducted on May 10, 2025. The answer key will be released on May 14. Applications can submit suggestions, if any, by May 16, 2025. The result will be declared on May 24, 2025.
Direct link to COMEDK UGET 2025 schedule.
Application Fee
|Stream
|COMEDK UGET
|BOTH COMEDK AND UNIGAUGE
|PCB
|Rs 1950+Convenience charge/fee as applicable
|Rs 3200+Convenience charge/fee as applicable
Steps to apply for COMEDK UGET 2025
Visit the official website comedk.org
Click on the registration link and login
Proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the application fee and submit
Download the form and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for COMEDK UGET 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.