The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon close release the admit card for the CEN 01/2024 (ALP) computer-based test 2 (CBT-2). Once out, eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The Stage II Computer-Based Test (CBT-II) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on March 19 and 20, 2025. The admit card will be released four days before the commencement of the exam. The recruitment drive is being held to fill 18799 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download ALP CBT 2 admit card

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ALP CBT 2 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference