The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programmes 2025 ( CUET PG 2025 ) admit cards for exams scheduled from March 21 to 25, 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in .

“In continuation of the Public Notice dated 09 March 2025. Admit Card of candidates appearing for the examination scheduled to be held between 21st to 25th March 2025, are hosted on https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/. Admit Card for examination to be held after 25-03-2025 will be released subsequently,” reads the notification.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted between March 13 to April 1 across 43 shifts of 90 minutes each.

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to CUET PG 2025 exam schedule.

Steps to download CUET PG admit card 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ Click on the CUET PG 2025admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CUET PG admit card 2025.