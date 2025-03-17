The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the Revenue Officer Grade 2 & Executive Officer Class 4 re-exam schedule 2022. The exam will be conducted on March 23 from 12.00 pm to 2.00 pm.

The admit card will be released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on March 20, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 118 vacancies, of which, 41 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Engineer-Civil, 14 for Revenue Officer Grade-II posts, and 63 for Executive Officer Grade IV posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download RPSC RO, EO admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in . On the homepage, click on the RO, EO admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference