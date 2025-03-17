NEET MDS 2025 correction window closes today; check details here
Candidates can make corrections to their application forms at natboard.edu.in.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the application correction window for the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) session 2025 today, March 17. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms on the official website natboard.edu.in.
The admit card will be released on April 15 and the exam will be held on April 19, 2025. The result will be announced on May 19, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to make changes to NEET MDS form 2025
Visit the official website nbe.edu.in
On the homepage, go to the NEET MDS 2025 tab
Login to the portal and make the changes
Save and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to NEET MDS 2025 form correction.
