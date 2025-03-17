TN MRB recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 47 Assistant Surgeon posts today, details here
Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) will close the registration window for the recruitment of Assistant Surgeon (Dental) posts today, March 17. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at mrb.tn.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 47 Assistant Surgeon posts.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Up to 37 years as on July 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Must possess a degree in Dental Surgery from any University or Institution recognised by the University Grants Commission for the purpose of its grant qualification of a body recognised by the Dental Council of India. More details in the notification below:
Application Fee
The applicants from SC/ SCA/ ST/ DAP(PH) category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to other categories.
Steps to apply for Assistant Surgeon posts
Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Assistant Surgeon registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
