The Allahabad High Court invited applications from eligible candidates for the engagement of Research Associates-2024 under Adv. No.- 01/ Research Associates/2025. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form on the official website allahabadhighcourt.in till April 1, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 36 Research Associate posts. The screening test and interview test are scheduled to be held on the 2nd Saturday or 2nd Sunday of July 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 500 in addition to bank charges, as applicable, shall be payable by each candidate along with online application. Payment shall be made through online mode only.

Steps to apply for Allahabad HC Research Associate posts

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AHCRE/ On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the application link Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Research Associate posts 2025.