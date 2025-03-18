The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the exam date of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test PG 2025 (NEET PG 2025). As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on June 15 in two shifts. The information bulletin will be released in due course of time.

“National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the NEET-PG 2025 on 15th June 2025 on a Computer Based Platform in Two Shifts. 2. Information bulletin for NEET-PG shall be published at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in/viewnbeexam?exam=neetpg in due course,” reads the notification.

NEET-PG is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.