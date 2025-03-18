Patna High Court will conclude the registrations for the recruitment of Mazdoor posts 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 171 Mazdoor posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from Unreserved/ BC/ EBC/ EWS category have to pay Rs 700 and SC/ ST/ OH candidates have to pay Rs 350 as the application fees.

Steps to apply for Mazdoor posts 2025

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the application link against the Regular Mazdoor Recruitment Examination, 2025 Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Mazdoor posts 2025.