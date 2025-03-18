APSC AAO admit card 2025 released; check exam details here
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test (OMR and written) for the post of Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) (Class-III) of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) (Advt. No. 13/2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in.
The screening test will be conducted on March 23 from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 69 vacancies for the post of Assistant Accounts officer in the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download AAO admit card 2024
Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the AAO admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to AAO admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.