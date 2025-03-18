The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test (OMR and written) for the post of Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) (Class-III) of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) (Advt. No. 13/2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The screening test will be conducted on March 23 from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 69 vacancies for the post of Assistant Accounts officer in the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AAO admit card 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the AAO admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AAO admit card 2024.