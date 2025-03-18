The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the stage II (Typing and Stenographer Exam) admit card for the Stenographer/ Personal Assistant Grade-II Joint Direct Recruitment Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The stage II exam will be conducted on March 19 in three shifts: 9.30 am to 11.00 am, 1.00 pm to 2.30 pm, and 4.30 pm to .00 pm, and on March 20 in two shifts: 9.30 am to 10.50 am and 1.00 pm to 2.20 pm.

Here’s the official notification.

List of candidates shortlisted for stage II exam 2025.

Steps to download Steno/ PA stage II admit card 2024

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the Admit Card link Click on the Stenographer/ Personal Assistant stage II admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Steno/ PA stage II admit card 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 474 vacancies, of which 194 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer and 280 for Personal Assistant Gr-II posts.