RSSB admit card 2025 out for Steno, PA stage II exam; here’s how to download
Candidates can apply for the posts at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in till April 3, 2025.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the stage II (Typing and Stenographer Exam) admit card for the Stenographer/ Personal Assistant Grade-II Joint Direct Recruitment Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
The stage II exam will be conducted on March 19 in three shifts: 9.30 am to 11.00 am, 1.00 pm to 2.30 pm, and 4.30 pm to .00 pm, and on March 20 in two shifts: 9.30 am to 10.50 am and 1.00 pm to 2.20 pm.
Here’s the official notification.
List of candidates shortlisted for stage II exam 2025.
Steps to download Steno/ PA stage II admit card 2024
Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Go to the Admit Card link
Click on the Stenographer/ Personal Assistant stage II admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Steno/ PA stage II admit card 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 474 vacancies, of which 194 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer and 280 for Personal Assistant Gr-II posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.