Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) will close the registration window for the engagement of Diploma/ Graduate/ Trade Apprentice trainees FY 2024-25 today, March 18. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on the official website nclcil.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1765 Apprentice posts. Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for NCL Apprentice posts 2024

Visit the official website nclcil.in On the homepage, go to Careers—Apprenticeship Training Click on the Apprentice registration link Register yourself and fill out the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Apprentice posts 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.