The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination ( NCHM JEE 2025 ). Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/ till March 20, 2025.

NCHM JEE 2025 will be conducted on April 27, 2025, from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. The question paper will be bilingual i.e., Hindi and English. The examination is held for admission to the B.Sc . Course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration ( B.Sc . HHA) across the Country for 2025- 26 academic session.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to NCHM JEE form 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/ Click on the NCHM JEE 2025 login link Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary changes Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NCHM JEE 2025 correction window.