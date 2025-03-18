All India Management Association ( AIMA ) will release the computer-based test (CBT) admit card for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2025 today, March 18 at 5.00 pm. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mat.aima.in .

The CBT is scheduled to be conducted on March 23, 2025. MAT February 2025 score will be available by last week of March 2025.

Steps to download AIMA MAT CBT admit card 2025

Visit the official website mat.aima.in On the homepage, click on the login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

About AIMA MAT

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardized National Level test that has been administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programs.