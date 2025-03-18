The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam schedule of the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2024 (Skill Test). As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on April 16 and 17, 2025.

A total of 35,955 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the skill test, of which 9345 vacancies are for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 26610 for Stenographer Grade ‘D’. The recruitment drive aims to fill up approx. 2006 vacancies.

The computer-based examination (CBE) was conducted on December 10 and 11, 2025.

Steps to download SSC Steno exam schedule

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Stenographer exam schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

