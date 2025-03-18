SSC Stenographer exam schedule released; check details here
The Stenographer skill test will be conducted in April 2025.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam schedule of the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2024 (Skill Test). As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on April 16 and 17, 2025.
A total of 35,955 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the skill test, of which 9345 vacancies are for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 26610 for Stenographer Grade ‘D’. The recruitment drive aims to fill up approx. 2006 vacancies.
The computer-based examination (CBE) was conducted on December 10 and 11, 2025.
Steps to download SSC Steno exam schedule
Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Stenographer exam schedule link
The exam schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the exam schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Steno exam schedule.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.