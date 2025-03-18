The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Medical Officer (General Wing), Class-I (Gazetted) in the Department of Health & Family Welfare, H.P 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by March 22, 2025. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on March 16, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 200 Medical Officer vacancies.

“The candidate(s) can file objection(s) along with supporting documents / references against the provisional answer key through online mode only within a period of 05 (five) days, excluding the day of publishing of provisional answer key, i.e. w.e.f. 18.03.2025 to 22.03.2025. The candidate(s) filing objection(s) shall have to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹ 100/- (₹ One hundred only) per objected question in online mode only for which the link will appear before final submission of objection(s). No other mode of filing objections and depositing fee shall be entertained. Objection(s) without depositing requisite fee shall not be considered / entertained,” reads the notification.

Steps to download MO answer key 2024

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Screening Test and Descriptive Subject Aptitude Test, and Personality Test.