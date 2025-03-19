The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier II) final answer key, marks 2024. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ssc.gov.in till April 17, 2025.

“The Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-II) on Commission’s website on 18.03.2025 (06:00 PM). Candidates may check their individual Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) from 18.03.2025 (06:00 PM) to 17.04.2025 (06:00 PM) by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password on the Login link given below,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The Commission announced the results on March 12, 2025. The computer-based test was conducted on January 18, 19, 20 and 31, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17727 vacancies.

Steps to download CGL final answer key 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CGL final answer key 2024 link Key in your login details, and submit Check and download the answer key and marks Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CGL final answer key, marks 2024.