The Indian Institute of Technology ( IIT ), Delhi has announced the results of the Joint Admission Test for Masters ( IIT JAM 2025 ). Eligible candidates can download their results and marks from the official website jam2025.iitd.ac.in or joaps.iitd.ac.in.

The ranks and scorecard (qualified candidates) will be made available on March 21 and 24, 2025. The admission portal will open on April 2, 2025. The exam was conducted on February 2, 2025.

IIT JAM 2025 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted in seven test papers at the undergraduate level. Candidates qualifying in JAM 2025 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26.

Steps to download IIT JAM result 2025

Visit the official website joaps.iitd.ac.in On the home page, key in your login credential and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference