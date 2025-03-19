IOCL AQCO 2025 registration deadline soon; here’s apply link
Candidates can apply for the posts at iocl.com till March 21, 2025.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will soon conclude the registrations for the recruitment of Assistant Quality Control Officers 2025 (Advt. No. RD-2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at iocl.com till March 21, 2025.
The computer-based test is likely to be conducted in April 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 97 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Up to 30 years as on February 28, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: The candidate should have been awarded Master’s Degree in Chemistry/equivalent disciplines from recognized Indian Universities/Institutes through regular full-time mode. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
General, EWS, and OBC (NCL) candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ExSM candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.
Steps to apply for AQCO posts 2025
- Visit the official website iocl.com
- On the homepage, go to Careers — Click here for Latest Job Opening
- Click on the application link under “Recruitment of Assistant Quality Control Officers-2025”
- Register yourself, fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for AQCO posts 2025.
Selection Process
The selection process will comprise Computer Based Test (objective type consisting of two parts - General Aptitude and Discipline Knowledge), Group Discussion/Group Task and Personal Interview.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.