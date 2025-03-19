The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) will open the application correction window for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test 2025 ( JIPMAT 2025 ) today, March 17. Eligible candidates can make corrections to their form on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/ .

The computer-based test will be conducted on April 26, 2025, from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm. JIPMAT is a national-level entrance examination for admission to management programmes in the country, for admission to a 5-year integrated program in management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the Academic Year 2025-26. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to the information bulletin.

Steps to make corrections to JIPMAT form 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/ On the homepage, go to the login tab Login to the portal and make the necessary changes Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference