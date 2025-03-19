The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Combined State Agricultural Services (Mains) exam schedule 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from March 23 to 26 in two shifts: 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The admit card will be released at uppsc.up.nic.in today, March 19, 2025.

A total of 2029 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 268 vacancies.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Steps to download Agri Services Mains admit card

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Agricultural Services (Mains) admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference