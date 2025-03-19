Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the notification for the Sub Statistical Officer/ Block Statistical Officer posts under Advt. No. 01/ 2025. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms on the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in from April 1 to 21, 2025. The date to pay the fee is April 19, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 682 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 37 years as on August 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduate degree in Economics/ Mathematics/ Statistics from a recognised University. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/ OBC/ EBC/ Male candidates/ applicants from outside Bihar state are required to pay a fee of Rs 540, whereas Rs 135 is applicable to SC and ST (Bihar State)/ PWD/ Female candidates.