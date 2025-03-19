The India Exim Bank (IEB) has released the official notification for recruitment to Management Trainee and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website eximbankindia.in from March 22 to April 15, 2025.

The written exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in May 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 28 vacancies, of which 22 vacancies are for Management Trainee posts, 5 for Deputy Manager (Grade / Scale Junior Management I), and 1 for Chief Manager (Grade / Scale Middle Management III).

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General and OBC categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to SC/ ST/ PwBD/ EWS and Female candidates.

Steps to apply for MT, DM and other posts

Visit the official website www.eximbankindia.in On the homepage, go to the Careers tab Click on the registration link for MT, DM, and other posts Fillout the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written test and personal interview.