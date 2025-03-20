The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2024 (CHT 2024) Paper II advanced exam city intimation slip. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website ssc.gov.in .

Candidates can download their hall tickets from March 27, 2025. A total of 2145 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for Paper II (Descriptive). The recruitment drive aims to fill 312 vacancies.

“The ‘Admission Certificate’ and 'Scribe's Entry Pass (for own scribe)' for the said examination will tentatively be available for download w.e.f. 27.03.2025. The same can be accessed through the designated login module on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.gov.in/) in a similar manner,” reads the notification.

Steps to download CHTE Paper II exam city slip 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Candidate Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference