The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has declared the results of the Technician (Grade III) posts computer-based test under CEN 02/2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in .

The board has released a list of 129 candidates shortlisted for the document verification (DV). The exams were conducted from December 20 to 30, 2024.

“Document Verification (DV) will be held at the place, indicated in the e-call letter for DV. After scheduling the candidates for DV, they will be sent an Email/SMS/Website to download their E-Call letter with details of date and reporting time along with the instructions for Document Verification and Medical Examination,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Technician Grade III result 2024

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Technician Grade 3 result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Technician Grade 3 result 2024.

Direct link to Technician Grade 3 score card 2024.