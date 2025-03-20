The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) will close the registration window for the recruitment of Dental Surgeon posts under the advertisement number 46/2024 31.12.2024. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 385 Dental Surgeon posts. Candidates must have completed 21 years of age but must not have completed 40 years of age as of January 1, 2025. Applicants can check more details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Dental Surgeon posts 2024

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the application form link Fill out the application form Submit the application form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Dental Surgeon posts 2024.