The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) has released the Specialist Officers in Participating Banks (CRP SPL-XIV) scorecard 2025-2026. Eligible candidates can download the scorecard from the official website ibps.in .

The Provisional Allotment list is likely to be released in April, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1402 vacancies.

Steps to download SO Mains scorecard 2025

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the SO Mains scorecard 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the scorecard Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SO Mains scorecard 2025.