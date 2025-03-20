IBPS SO Main scorecard 2025 released; here’s download link
Candidates can check the scorecard on the official website ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Specialist Officers in Participating Banks (CRP SPL-XIV) scorecard 2025-2026. Eligible candidates can download the scorecard from the official website ibps.in.
The Provisional Allotment list is likely to be released in April, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1402 vacancies.
Steps to download SO Mains scorecard 2025
Visit the official website ibps.in
On the homepage, click on the SO Mains scorecard 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the scorecard
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to SO Mains scorecard 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.