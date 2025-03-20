Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has commenced the registrations for the Telangana Physical Education Common Entrance Test 2025 (TS PECET 2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website pecet.tgche.ac.in till May 24, 2025. The last date to submit the form with a late fee of Rs 500 is May 30, 2025.

The Physical Efficiency and Skill Tests at Palamuru University, Mahabubnagar will be held from June 11 to 14, 2025. The admit card will be released on June 5, 2025. The exam is being conducted for admissions into the B.PEd and D.PEd Courses for the academic year 2025-26.

Direct link to TS PECET 2025 information bulletin.

Registration Fee

The applicants from unreserved categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 900, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to SC/ ST candidates only.

Steps to apply for TS PECET 2025

Visit the official website pecet.tgche.ac.in On the homepage, go to the fee payment link Pay the fee, and fill the form Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.