The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSSB ) has invited online applications for Class IV employee direct recruitment 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till April 19, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 53749 vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Here’s the amended vacancy details.

Application Fee

Candidates from the unreserved categories/ OBC and EBC (creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to SC/ST/OBC and EBC (non creamy layer) /PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400.

Steps to apply for Class IV posts 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link for Class IV posts 2024 Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference