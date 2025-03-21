The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 2 (JEE Main 2025 Session 2) advanced exam city intimation slip 2025. Candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in . The admit card shall be released later.

As per the notification, Paper I (B.E/B.Tech) will be conducted from April 2 to 8, and Paper IIA (B.Arch), Paper IIB (B.Planning) and Paper IIA and IIB (B.Arch and B.Planning both) will be held on April 9, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to JEE Main Session 2 exam schedule 2025.

Steps to download JEE Mains Session 2 exam city slip

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, go to the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JEE Mains Session 2 exam city slip 2025.