The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the final answer key for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2024 (Paper I). Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ssc.gov.in till April 4, 2025.

The exams were conducted on December 10 and 11, 2024, and the results were announced on March 5, 2025. A total of 35,955 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the skill test, of which 9345 vacancies are for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 26610 for Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up approx. 2006 vacancies.

Steps to download SSC Stenographer final anwer key

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Stenographer final answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SSC Steno final answer key 2024.