The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission ( BPSSC ) has released the eligibility test schedule for the Stenographer Assistant Sub-Inspector posts (Advt. No. 01/2024). As per the notification, the test will be conducted from April 15 to 17 in two shifts: 8.30 am and 1.30 pm. The admit card will be released on the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in on March 28, 2025.

Candidates who have qualified the written test can appear for the eligibility test. The recruitment drive aims to fill 305 posts.

List of qualified candidates for eligibility test.

Direct link to eligibility test schedule.

Steps to download BPSSC Steno ASI admit card

Visit the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Steno ASI eligibility test admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference