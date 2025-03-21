SBI RBO 2025 application window closes today; here’s direct link
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers.
State Bank of India (SBI) will today, March 21, close the registration window for the recruitment of Retired Bank Officials (RBO) posts on contract basis under Advt. No.: CRPD/RS/2024-25/34. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 269 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for SBI RBO recruitment 2025
Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers
On the homepage, click on the Retired Bank Officials registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill out the form, and submit
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for RBO posts 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.