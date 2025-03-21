State Bank of India ( SBI ) will today, March 21, close the registration window for the recruitment of Retired Bank Officials (RBO) posts on contract basis under Advt. No.: CRPD/RS/2024-25/34. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 269 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for SBI RBO recruitment 2025

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers On the homepage, click on the Retired Bank Officials registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for RBO posts 2025.